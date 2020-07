LIMA — Glenda K. (Gillette) Beery, 71, of Lima, died July 2, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Eastside Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family has requested visitors wear masks and follow social distancing protocols.