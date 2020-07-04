Glenda Beery

LIMA — Glenda K. Beery, age 71, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Elmcroft of Lima.

Glenda was born May 21, 1949, in Lima, Ohio to the late James "Abner" and Ruth L. (Adams) Gillette.

Glenda had a lifelong passion for horses and loved spending time with her family.

Glenda is survived by three children, Brian (Malinda) Butler, of Marion, Lena Butler Smith, of Pickerington and Angela (Steve) Gibson, of Marion; eight grandchildren, Derek (Aleshia) Butler, Tyler Butler, Miranda Butler-Pettit, Levi Smith, Kyleigh (Philip) Clum, Michaela Long, Breauna Drake, Blake Gibson; nine great-grandchildren and a brother, Joel Gillette.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard "Capt" Beery, brother, Vernon Gillette; sister, Dorothy "Sissy" Clay; granddaughter, Caitlin Butler and two great-grandsons, Jayvin Coleman and Roczen Rodriguez.

Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 pm Monday, July 6, at the funeral home.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family has asked that visitors wear masks and practice social distancing to the best of their abilities.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Mounted Posse, 5600 St. Johns Road, Lima, Ohio 45806.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.