FLORENCE, Ariz. — Glenna passed away peacefully February 19, 2019. She was born to Scot and Martha Hover near West Newton, Ohio, on December 15, 1931. She graduated in 1949 from Harrod High School. She earned a nursing degree from Lima Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1953.

Glenna married Don Smith of Harrod, Ohio. They spent several years working in the Quaker City area in southern Ohio. In 1960, they moved to Mesa, Arizona. Don was a prison guard near Florence and Glenna was a surgical nurse for an eye doctor.

Glenna was a God loving woman. She knew what she wanted and she stood her ground. Glenna met the love of her life while attending church, Dale (her husband) says, "it was music at first sight" as she was playing the organ when he entered the church. They were married on August 14, 2004. Dale was a Minnesota farmer who loves the land. He remodeled a cabin on Strawberry Lake near Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. They would summer at the lake in Minnesota and winter in Florence, Arizona. They were delightful and both were humorous with each other. Glenna worked hard and was a registered nurse. She earned her associates degree and worked for the Arizona State Prison and the Florence Hospital (once the county hospital). Family was always important to Glenna and she would often ask Dale, "Are you ok?" as she was worried about him. Glenna enjoyed crocheting and playing the organ.

Dale and Glenna had a strong faith in Jesus. They visited a Lutheran Church in Minnesota and would worship in the home churches in Florence. There is a star in heaven tonight, and we will miss her greatly.

She is survived by her Husband of 14 years, Dale Kriewald, a Brother, LaVern (Sue) Hover, Sister-in-Law Joan Jallen, Brothers-in-Law Richard Kriewald, Frank (Rochelle) Kriewald Jr., Aurther (Donna) Smith, Jerry (Dee) Smith, and Jr. Russell Stubbs, Nephews: Kevin (Carrie) Hover and family, Dwayne (Kim) Beal and family, Jerome Jallen; and Nieces, Angie Hover, Cindy (Don) Horn and family.

Glenna is preceded in death by her Parents, Scot and Martha, First husband, Don Smith, Sister, Naomi and Brother-in-law, John Robbins, Sisters-in-law, Ivalou McDorman, Judy Anderson, and Shirley Stubbs, Baby Brother, Charles and Niece, Teresa Beal.

Funeral services will begin at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger, Ohio. Burial will be in West Newton Cemetery, West Newton, Ohio.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service from 9:00 to 10:00 AM on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Salvation Army, and/or the .

