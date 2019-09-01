Glenna Sutton (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH
45895
(419)-738-7676
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
Obituary
WAPAKONETA — Glenna M. Sutton, 78, of rural Wapakoneta, passed away 8:20 a.m., Sat. Aug. 31, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, with her family at her side. She was born Dec. 10, 1940, in Richwood, OH, the daughter of Harry & Vernice (Harpest) Krites, who preceded her in death. On July 5, 1963, she married Charles E. "Chuck" Sutton, and he died July 16, 1999.

Survivors include 5 children, Tammy (Mike) Gegel, Wapakoneta, Brian (Micki) Sutton, Wapakoneta, Randy (Lara) Sutton, Wapakoneta, Wade (Janice) Sutton, Dunkirk, OH, Harry (Melissa) Sutton, Harrod, OH,

a son-in-law, Mark Vaughn, St. Johns, OH, grandchildren, Tori Gegel, Salon (Edward Long) Gegel, Cedric (Sarah Fryman) Gegel, Austin Gegel, Ryan (Amy) Vaughn, Ashley Vaughn, Nolan Sutton, Olivia Sutton, Taylor (Seth) Hoelscher, Charlie Sutton, Courtney Sutton, Jade (Darren) Johnson, Adam Sutton, Andrew Sutton, Emma Tobe, Megan Sutton, Grace Sutton, Noah Sutton, Destyne Sutton, & Grant Sutton, a great-grandson, Zeke Johnson,

a sister, Kay (Bill) Rolston, Uniopolis, OH, brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Carolyn Berry, Sharon (Carl) Vandemark, Jim (Jeanne) Sutton, Janet Helmlinger, Dale (Sue) Sutton, & Mary (Ed) Fisher, aunts & uncles, Sharon (Dick) Holley, Phyllis Shields, Marilyn (Ernie) Hengstler, & Terry (Linda) Shields, numerous nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Vaughn, and brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Penny (Joe) Ward, Mike (Linda) Sutton, John Berry, Arthur Helmlinger and numerous aunts and uncles.

A dedicated homemaker, Glenna was also a babysitter for thirty-one years, which she dearly loved. She was a 1959 graduate of Wapakoneta High School and a 4-H advisor. She enjoyed cooking, growing flowers, playing cards, bird watching, and going for drives to see the country and covered bridges. Glenna greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thurs. Sept. 5, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta, with Rev. Becky Sunday officiating. Burial will follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens, Moulton, OH. The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., Wed. and 1 hr. prior to the service, Thurs. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Johns Fire Dept. and Rescue Squad. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in The Lima News from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
