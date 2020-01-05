BLUFFTON — Glennys Alene Henry, on January 4, 2020, "passed on" at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton, Ohio, just one week shy of her 95th birthday due to age related complications.

The youngest of four children, she was born at the home farm eight miles from Moundridge, KS, to Christian D. and Reina Wedel Kaufman. Preceding her in death were her siblings Orlo, Elva, and Tilmar.

On March 2, 1945 she married Roy Wilson Henry in North Newton, KS. In 1946 she graduated from Bethel College, N. Newton, KS, with a degree in philosophy. After further education she taught elementary school for 32 years, in Topeka, IN, Moundridge KS, and in Ohio at Wadsworth, Cairo, and Bluffton.

Glennys was passionate about helping those in need and giving of her time as often as possible, regardless of the cause. This is a core belief shared by the Mennonite community, the community which she deeply embraced. When asked for words of wisdom during an interview several years ago, Glennys easily responded 'Everyone needs to find a way to serve.' In retirement she continued to enjoy her mission to serve. She tutored children, volunteered at Bluffton's Et Cetera Shop, and made quilts for all of her grandchildren, a family tradition she carried on just as her mother had done so many years ago.

Glennys was preceded in death by her husband and two children, Carol Drake and Larry. Surviving children are Lyle of Bluffton, Ohio and Mona of Columbus, Ohio. Also surviving are many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her family was extremely important to her and she gathered them together as often as possible. When they were not able to come to her, she would gladly go to them.

Graveside services will begin at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Bluffton. A memorial service will take place at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday at the First Mennonite Church in Bluffton with visitation taking place one hour prior to the service. Following the service, a light meal and time of sharing will be held at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Glenny's name to Bluffton's First Mennonite Church, where she was a member. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.