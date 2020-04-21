VAN WERT — Gloria E. Kimmey, 83, of Van Wert passed away peacefully at 4:48 PM on Saturday, April 18, 2019 at Van Wert Health.

Born in Springfield, Massachusetts on February 13, 1937 to the late John and Doris (Provanche) Sweeney. Gloria attended Lima Senior High School, married Jim Kimmey in 1957 and moved to Van Wert in 1966.

As active in retirement than she was during her career- Gloria embraced doing work she loved, with people that inspired her. She served as Assistant Vice President and Trust Officer at Wells Fargo Bank; with prior appointments at Childs, Fortney & Campbell Law Firm and Van Wert National Bank.

Gloria was a member of the Community Health Professionals Advisory Board, Van Wert Rotary, Salvation Army Board of Directors, Van Wert County Historical Society, Van Wert Y.W.C.A. and Trinity United Methodist Church of Van Wert. Gloria was award as a 2010 Peony Festival Flower in Bull Bloom. She volunteered at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, and Van Wert County Hospital T.W.I.G. Association.

Surviving Gloria are her daughter, Dyan Finkhousen and her husband Doug; sisters, Doris Brickner and her husband Dan, Joyce Cunningham and her husband Dennis, and Sue Provanche; a brother, Phil Sweeney and his wife Maryanne; and a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her beloved brothers, Robert Sweeney and George Sweeney, as well as her sisters Patricia Beougher and Barbara Esmonde.

Because of national health concerns, Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory Gloria's family are following directives outlined by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health, limiting attendance to the visitation and funeral service to only 10 immediate family members. Please reach out to us by phone (419-238-1112) or via online condolences at www.alspachgearhart.com and we will share your sympathies with Gloria's family.

Burial will take place at Gethsemani Cemetery in Lima, OH.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be directed to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center or to the Van Wert County Historical Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S Washington Street, Van Wert, OH 45891.