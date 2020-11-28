LIMA — Gloria "LaNae" LaPoint, 84, passed away at 8:33 am, November 25, 2020 at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born February 10, 1936 in Donalsonville, GA, to Curtis and Dorothy (Woods) Williams who preceded her in death. On December 3, 1955 she married Donald W. LaPoint Sr. who preceded her in death on November 5, 2016.

LaNae retired as a secretary, accountant, and production planner for Westinghouse. She had attended Perry United Methodist Church and enjoyed traveling in their motor home.

Survivors include: a Son, Donald LaPoint of Lima; a Daughter, Cindy (Roy) Davis of Lima; Grandchildren, Tiffany (Josh) Hare, Curtis (Roxanne) Davis, Kayla (Matt) Harvey, Kody LaPoint; Great-Grandchildren, Jaxton Hare, Tucker Hare, Elliot Davis, Maxwell LaPoint, Cooper Harvey, Callie Harvey; a Sister, Vivian Glass of Thomasville, GA.

She was preceded in death by: a Sister, Erica Smith.

Friends may call from 11:30 am until time of services at 12:30 pm Tuesday at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES EASTSIDE CHAPEL with Pastor David Burkhart officiating. Entombment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.