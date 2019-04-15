ELIDA — Gloria Ann Weldy, 70, passed away at 11:00 am April 13, 2019 at Vancrest of Delphos.

She was born September 5, 1948 in Greenwood, DE, to Gerald E. and Martha E. (Schlabach) Tucker who preceded her in death.

Gloria was a former nursing assistant at Lima Memorial Health Systems.She had attended St. Mark's United Methodist Church and enjoyed the simple things in life, walking and visiting with friends.

Survivors include: a Son, Jeff (Robin) Weldy of Norwood; a Daughter, Amanda Weldy of Lima; 2 Brothers, Harold (Marilyn) Tucker of Lima, Loren (Linda) Tucker of Elida; a Granddaughter, Lila Weldy.

According to her wishes there will be no calling or services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Johnny Appleseed Park District.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.