LIMA — Mrs. Gloria Jean White, 81 , passed from this life on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at approximately 6:50 p.m. at Springview Nursing Home.

She was born on January 1, 1938 in Atlanta, Georgia to Annie (Boswell) and Willie Glover, Sr.; both preceded her in death.

In 1972 she was united in holy matrimony to Mr. James H. White, Sr.; he survives in Lima.

Mrs. White retired from Phillips and was a member of New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. She loved to cook and listen to Gospel Music. She loved to tell jokes and riddles and spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 3 sons; Bishop Evans and James H. White, Jr. (Sabrina) both of Lima. Otis Evans of Sandusky, OH. 5 daughters; Diane Davis, Lillian Jones (Oscar) and Grace Cash all of Lima. Beatrice Davis of Hurtsboro, Alabama and Angela Davis (Greg) of Detroit, MI. 35 grandchildren, 112 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren. 3 brothers; Willie Glover, Jr. of Kent. Harold Glover of Hollywood, CA and Ralph Glover (Daisy) of Hesperia CA. A sister; Clemmie Proby (Charles) of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a daughter; Annie Clara Davidson. Son; Eugene Boswell. 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. 3 brothers; Nathaniel Davis, Roger Lee Glover and Eugene Glover Her maternal grandmother; Lillian Chase.

Home Going Services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 12 p.m. at New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. C. M. Manley, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. until time of services also at the Church.

Interment - Memorial Park Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the WHITE Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com