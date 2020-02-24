LIMA — Goldie L. Shaeffer, 91, of Lima, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born February 17, 1929, to Elbert and Nellie (Hittle) Butler who both preceded her in death. On June 4, 1948, she was united in marriage to Robert Shaeffer, who also preceded her in death.

She is survived by two sons, Jeff (Mary Jane) Shaeffer of Elida and Terry (Sheri) Shaeffer of Lima, a daughter, Linda (Gene) Bowers of Spencerville, a brother Edward Butler of Delphos, two sisters, Armeda (Russell) Shark of Spencerville, Betty LaRue of Cridersville, A sister in law, Wanda Butler of Dayton, a daughter in law, Mary "Mick" Shaeffer of Delphos, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and three great- great-grandchildren

She was preceded in death by two sons, Ralph and Rick Shaffer, and two brothers, Ralph and Elbert Butler.

Goldie worked at Marimor Industries in Lima. She loved Gardening, but her true passion was her family especially her grandchildren, whom she loved babysitting.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday February 25, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com