CRIDERSVILLE — Gordon R. Lowry age 83, of Cridersville passed away 5:48 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020 at Lima Memorial. He was born in Lima to the late Robert H. and Frances "Kate" Evelyn Walther Lowry. He married Carol Keller and she survives in Cridersville.

Gordon was a member of Cridersville United Methodist Church. He enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, riding motorcycles, collecting bicycles, buying and selling things and wintering in Florida. He retired as chief of security at St. Rita's. He also retired from the Auglaize County Sheriffs Auxiliary after 45 years. He was a former member of the Blue Knights Motor Cycle Club and the Cridersville Volunteer Fire Department.

Gordon had also been a village councilman and owned the Texaco Station back in the 70s.

Additional survivors include children: Robert (Jacquie) Lowry of Wapak, Greg (Lisa) Lowry of Wapak, Susie (Joe) Carder of Cridersville, a daughter-in-law Julie Lowry of Huntsville. 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and a brother Roger (Sharon) Lowry of St. Marys.

He was preceded in death by a son Ron Lowry.

The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. A memorial service will follow at 6 with Rev. Mark Hollinger officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to Parkinson's Foundation or to Putnam County Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com