DELPHOS — Gordon R. Shivley, 71, of rural Delphos, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 7:17am at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, surrounded by his two daughters.

He was born on October 2, 1947 in Lima, Ohio to the late Cleo Shivley and Marjorie {Stover} Shivley VanTilburg. On June 28, 1969, he married Velma Paroubek, who preceded him in death May 18, 2015.

Gordon is survived by his daughters, Julie (Brian) Woods of Lima and Amy (Shane) Hoback of Wapakoneta; five grandchildren, Leah, Sarah, and Michael Woods, Emma and Claire Hoback; sister Beth (Rich) Lininger of Florida, and brother Ron (Joan) Shivley of Indiana.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother Bud (Pat) Shivley of Van Wert.

Gordon was a loving man who used compassion to drive every aspect of his life. He dedicated himself to his family including his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. Through his work in education as a teacher, guidance counselor, principal, coach, mentor, and volunteer, he took the time to positively motivate each person with whom he encountered. Gordon influenced the lives of students, co-workers, and players he coached at Bishop Ready, Unioto, St. Henry, Shawnee, Parkway, Spencerville, Crestview, Lincolnview, and Bluffton Schools.

Since his recent retirement, he continued his life's mission of teaching and coaching others through volunteering at Parkway and Spencerville Schools. One of his great joys was watching his grandchildren participate in sports, music, and other extra-curricular activities. For the past five years, he volunteered his time as the scorebook keeper for the Spencerville volleyball program and was planning to help assist in coaching the varsity volleyball team this upcoming season. Although his presence will be greatly missed, his legacy of helping others will live on through all the lives he has positively impacted.

Gordon's advice to everyone in his passing was to be sure to take the time to hug a loved one. His immediate family will be having a private service in his honor. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Spencerville Volleyball Program, c/o Spencerville Athletic Boosters, PO Box 66, Spencerville, OH 45887.

In lieu of memorial services, the family encourages condolences and memories to be shared by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.