ALLIANCE — Rev. Gordon L. Thomas, age 71, passed away at 4:25 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Copley.

He was born May 16, 1948, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late Lewis and Alice (Wasilko) Thomas.

Gordon was a 1966 graduate of Hickory High School in PA, earned his BA in 1972 from Youngstown State University and earned his Master of Divinity from Northern Baptist Theological Seminary in Lombard, Illinois. He was ordained at First Baptist Church in June of 1976 in Sharpsville, PA.

Pastor Gordon Thomas served at Waynesfield Baptist Church-Waynesfield, Ohio from 1977-1980, Trinity Baptist Church-N. Canton, Ohio from 1980-1993 and First Baptist Church-Alliance Ohio from 1993-2010.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 8th at First Baptist Church in Alliance with Rev. Luke Oskin and Rev. Katie Oskin co-officiating. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m., Thursday the 7th at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.