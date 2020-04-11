HAMBURG, Germany — Gordon Lee Wildermuth, FAIA, 82, of Greeley, Pennsylvania, died after being struck by a motor vehicle while crossing the street in Hamburg, Germany, on 7 February 2020.

Born on 13 November 1937 in Bath Township east of Lima, Ohio, his parents were Oliver and Margery (Mason) Wildermuth, both of whom preceded him in death. He married Patricia Elaine Williams in Lima on 1 June 1963. She preceded him in death on 1 February 1983. On 10 August 1993 he married Hannelore Irene (Braüning) Wandschneider in Jork, Germany. He is survived by his wife, Hannelore, of Hamburg, Germany; and three brothers: Ted (Joyce) Wildermuth of Marysville, Michigan; Michael (Sharon) Wildermuth of Lima, Ohio; Mel (Cris) Wildermuth of West Des Moines, Iowa; sister-in-law Lieselotte (Klaus) Thomas of Wentorf, Germany; two nieces, Marguerite Pauline de Mello e Souza Wildermuth of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Stefanie (Frank) Siebern-Thomas of Rixensart, Belgium; and two nephews, Matt Mayhew of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Henning Thomas of Bremen, Germany.

He attended Lima City Schools, was a 1955 graduate of Lima South High School, and a 1961 graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture. He served in the United States Army, attaining the rank of sergeant as a member of the United States Army Special Forces, the Green Berets.

He was a Managing Partner of the architectural firm Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill (SOM), producing a body of work that has received worldwide recognition for its exceptional quality and cultural impact. Beginning his career with SOM in New York City in 1963, his extensive experience in the management of a variety of planning, architectural and engineering work in the United States and abroad led to his promotion to partner in 1973. Following the death of his wife, Wildermuth moved to Chicago to begin master planning for the new Canary Wharf financial center in London, the largest project in Britain since World War II reconstruction. In 1985 he moved to London to open the SOM office in support of the project and, later, returning from retirement, moved to Hong Kong to establish the firm's presence in Asia.

Shortly after becoming partner, Wildermuth successfully positioned SOM to become the architect and engineer for the King Abdul Aziz International Airport Terminal in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Wildermuth led an interdisciplinary team that created an iconic terminal to receive pilgrims en route to Mecca and provide them with interim lodging and amenity services as they awaited ground transportation to the holy sites. The naturally-ventilated structure implemented passive design solutions that represent a pioneering achievement in sustainable design. The Hajj Terminal received the prestigious Aga Khan Award for Architecture and the AIA Twenty-Five Year Award. Other noteworthy projects included the National Commercial Bank, also in Jeddah; the Irving Trust Operation Center and the renovation of 270 Park Avenue for Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company, both in New York City; and Canary Wharf in London.

As stated in SOM's internal communications: Wildermuth's concern for cultural relevance and urban context was evident in his work, and his passion and leadership enabled his colleagues to broaden their horizons and do outstanding work. His work reinforced SOM's reputation as a preeminent global planning, architectural, and engineering practice.

Yet, his greatest impact was personal; concern and care for others, his hallmark. His tender care of his parents and wives was deeply touching and instructive to all who observed it. And his greatest legacy resides in the affection for him held in the hearts and minds of the family, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances he left behind across the globe. Extraordinarily adept at making friends, he was a truly inspiring person; admired, loved, and treasured by those who were fortunate enough to know him.

One of them spoke for many when she wrote: I am deeply saddened to hear this news. Gordon Wildermuth was a unique and inspiring individual who lived an admirable life of leadership, innovation and adventure. He personally impacted my life in a dramatic way - I can truly say my life would have been completely different had I not met him. In his indelible way he was a profound mentor to me and probably did not even realize it, he was just being Gordon.

An avid traveler, comfortable with people from all walks and stations of life, his journeys took him nearly everywhere in the world. His life was rich, and he savored it: witnessing sunrises at Uluru and at Machu Pichu which he first learned of as a boy from a Donald Duck comic book, staying with the tribes people of Papua New Guinea, crossing Russia on the Trans-Siberian Railway, touched by a lowland gorilla in Rwanda, rescued by Maasai tribesmen when his vehicle was stuck in mud in Tanzania, among the first to raft the Bio-Bio River in Chile and the Omo River in Ethiopia, signing a contract in Lisbon while shots were fired in the Portuguese revolution of 1974, and witnessing the downfall of Ferdinand Marcos in Manilla. He learned from everyone with whom he worked, whether it was his grandfather Charles Mason farming in Bath Township, his cousin Robert Mason baling hay, his uncle John Baldwin drilling wells in Allen County, Gordon Bunshaft and Lyndon Johnson on the Hirschorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C.; Cyrus Vance on the Manufacturers Hanover Trust Headquarters; Cynthia Moss of the Amboseli Trust for Elephants in Kenya, for whom he designed a shed and which resulted in an elephant being named "Gordon" in his honor; or Dr. Fazlur Rahman Kahn on various SOM projects. He once spent an entire morning negotiating over the price of a used shoestring at a market in Tanzania.

His greatest concerns were for the damage being done to the planet and for a country he felt had greatly regressed in the quality of its vision and leadership during his lifetime.

He was a member of Lima's Trinity United Methodist Church where a memorial service is planned sometime later in the year. Gatherings are also planned near his residences in Chicago, Illinois, Lackawaxen, Pennsylvania, and Baden-Baden, Germany, and in Hamburg, Germany. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Community Breakfast Fund c/o Lima Trinity United Methodist Church.