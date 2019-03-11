LIMA — Grace Jean Brown, 80, passed from this life on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 5:06 a.m. at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

She was born on June 10, 1938 in Buckner, Arkansas to the union of Jesse and Willie Mae (Thomas) Jones, both parents preceded her in death.

She formerly worked at the Ohio Department of Transportation and was a long-time volunteer at Miss Mariah's Daycare. She was a member of Powerhouse Deliverance Church of God. She loved to fish and read as well as spending time with her grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother who loved to help others.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory; 3 sons; Tony Brown-Faire of Dallas, TX. Todd A. Brown (Dana) of Tipp City, OH and Jerry D. Brown of Lima. 2 daughters; Lisa A. Brown and Lynnette A. Brown both of Lima. 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. 3 special sons; Reggie Jones, Christopher Williams and Mark Jones.

She was preceded in death by a sister; Shirley A. Jones. 2 brothers; Willis C. Jones and Robert J. Sewell.

Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home with Rev. Tony Brown-Faire, officiating.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the BROWN Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com.