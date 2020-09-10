NEW KNOXVILLE — Grace Faurot, 88, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Vancrest of Saint Marys.

She was born February 21, 1932, in Shelby County, Ohio, the daughter of Ray and Aurora (Wierwille) Eversman.

She married Zane Faurot on July 2, 1950; he preceded her in death on April 29, 2011.

She is survived by her extended family included niece Kayleen (Beverly) Vance of Tennessee; nephew Joe (Marylee) Schroeder of Martha's Vineyard; sister-in-law Phyllis Eley of Tennessee; brother-in-law, Charles Schroeder of Delaware, Ohio; by cousin Fred (Cindy) Wierwille of New Knoxville;great-nieces Laura (Rob) Standisch;Samantha Schroeder; Alexia Schroeder; Whitney Schroeder; by great-nephews Kevin Vance, Joe Schroeder, and Michael Schroeder.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Janice Schroeder; her great-nephews Robin Schroeder and Michael Schroeder.

Grace was a 1950 graduate of New Knoxville High School. She worked for many years at New Idea Corporation in Coldwater, and she assisted in the operation of Faurot's Generator Service in New Knoxville. Grace enjoyed making and selling crafts called "Gracie's Creations" in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. She and Zane enjoyed camping, flying their plane,motorcyling and boating. She is survived by her beloved dog, Skeeter. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Lima.

Funeral rites will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 West High Street, Saint Marys, Elder Ed Hoffmeyer, officiant. Burial will follow at Pilger Ruhe Cemetery, New Knoxville.

Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral rites on Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to Grace's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net