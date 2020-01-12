ADA — Greg L. Dysert, age 61, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:11 PM at his residence in Ada, surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born on March 10, 1958 in Lima, Ohio to the late Calvin L. and Priscilla June (Gullett) Dysert. On August 26, 1977 Greg married Carla M. Nazor and she preceded him in death on November 17, 2014.

Greg loved spending time with his family and friends, also enjoyed sports and cooking.

He is survived by his three children: Heather (West Paar) Dysert of Long Island, NY, Brooke (Jason) Carter of Ada and Zac Dysert of Ada; three grandchildren: Lilah Rose Carter, Lucy Grace Carter and Leo Briggs Carter; and a brother, Kenneth (Bridgette) Dysert of Ada.

A memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada with David Holbrook officiating.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada and until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carla Dysert Foundation at 815 N. 2nd Street, Aberdeen, SD 57401 or https://greatnonprofits.org/org/carla-dysert-foundation. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada