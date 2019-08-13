DELPHOS — Gregg McClurg, 49, of Delphos, passed away Monday morning, August 12, 2019, at The James Cancer Hospital, Columbus surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 15, 1969 in Piqua to Ron and Joyce (Haney) McClurg, who both survive in Fort Recovery. On June 27, 1998, he married Missy (Menke) McClurg, who survives in Delphos.

Gregg is also survived by his two daughters Allison and Ayron McClurg of Delphos; two brothers, Jeff (Ronda) McClurg of Westfield, Indiana, and Mick (Jodi) McClurg of Troy; mother-in-law, Theresa Menke of Middle Point; brother-in-law, Jonathon (Lisa) Menke of Middle Point; several nieces and nephews; and the family dogs, Violet and Bella.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, John Menke.

Gregg worked in Commercial Insurance for Community Insurance in Sidney. He had previously worked for Phelan Insurance in Versailles, and in banking for Commercial Bank in Delphos, and Van Wert National Bank where he was a Vice President.

Gregg was a 1987 graduate of Ft. Recovery High School, where he played baseball, basketball and golf. He received a degree in Communications from the University of Findlay, where he also played baseball. Gregg was an avid golfer, Reds and Pete Rose fan. He loved following his daughters sporting events, never missing a game.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ft. Recovery Radio's Christmas GALA. Gregg and his family dearly appreciated their support during his illness. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.