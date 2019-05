ST. MARYS — Gregor "Greg" Hausfeld, 88, died at 6:36 p.m. May 28, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Mass of Christian Burial, with military rites, will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys. Father Barry Stechschulte will officiate. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday at Miller Funeral Home.