LIMA — Mr. Gregory Jamar Cooper, age 31, passed from this life on Friday, July 19, 2019 at approximately 11:46 p.m. at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

He was born on February 24, 1988 in Lima, Ohio to Gregory Cooper and Brenda Joyce Smith; his father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Lima.

Mr. Cooper worked as a correctional officer at Marion Correctional Facility in Marion, Ohio. He was a member of Philippian Missionary Baptist Church. He was a member of American Legion Post 96, he loved to decorate, loved dressing nice and was a good caring individual.

Besides his loving mother Brenda, he leaves to cherish his precious memory a brother; Jaquavius V. Cooper of Lima. 2 sisters; ShaQuoya J. Smith of Lima and NeKita N. Chitman of Cincinnati, Ohio. His paternal grandparents; Elizabeth Cooper of Cleveland, Ohio and Willie E. Knox of Peoria, IL. 2 nephews; Amari Island and Jason Carroll, Jr. 3 nieces; Anae`jah Harris, JaKajiah Cooper and Jordynn Dixon. A great-niece; Armani Island. A host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister; Shalonda Cooper. His maternal grandparents; George & Carrie Smith.

Home Going Services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Philippian Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. B. LaMont Monford, Sr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. also at the church.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

