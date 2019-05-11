LIMA — On Sunday May 5, 2019, Gregory William Donohue age 64, passed away at Lima Memorial Hospital in Lima, Ohio. Survivors include a son William Donohue, grandson Connor Donohue, stepdaughters Rebecca Andrews-Annati and Sarah Andrews-Grundisch and step-grandchildren Liddea and Evan Grundisch. As well as extended family residing in Cleveland, OH and Tampa, Florida. The late Judy Donohue and late William Donohue were his parents. He was married to Beverly Donohue-Stramblesky until 1993; she passed away August 18, 2017.

Greg was an active defense attorney in Allen County and surrounding counties for 40 years. He received his law degree from Ohio Northern University in Ada, OH. Having a strong work ethic, he worked continuously until his passing. He was dedicated to his clients with his belief in due diligence. He enjoyed being a member of The Eagles and Orioles. Other leisure's included playing golf and spending time with friends & family.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Siferd-Orians Funeral Home, where services will follow at 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made through GoFundMe at: www.gofundme.com/gregory-w-donohue-esquire-burial-and-service. Online condolences can be left at: www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com.