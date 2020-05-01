SIDNEY — Gregory A. Goedde, age 57, of Sidney, formerly of Lima and Celina, passed away April 30, 2020, at 5:26 p.m., at his residence after a long battle with cancer. Gregory was born March 26, 1963 in Lima, to Walter and Shirley (Routson) Goedde who preceded him in death. On June 24, 1994 he married Susan (Kuhn) Goedde who survives in Sidney.Also surviving are their children: Nikolaus (Mary) Goedde of Celina, Crystal (Gabe) Sanders of Cloverdale, IN, Stephanie (Jeff) Mercer of Bloomington, IN and Elizabeth Goedde of Sidney; four grandchlidren; and his sisters: Sue (Dan) Fifer, Cindy (Bud) Linton and Kim Williams all of Lima.Mr. Goedde was a member of the class of 1981 at Bath High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Gordon University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He last employment was a truck driver for Ferguson Construction in Sidney. He previously owned Excalibur Contracting in Lima. Private services will be held Monday at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral Cremation Services. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
Published in The Lima News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.