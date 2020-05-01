Gregory Goedde
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SIDNEY — Gregory A. Goedde, age 57, of Sidney, formerly of Lima and Celina, passed away April 30, 2020, at 5:26 p.m., at his residence after a long battle with cancer. Gregory was born March 26, 1963 in Lima, to Walter and Shirley (Routson) Goedde who preceded him in death. On June 24, 1994 he married Susan (Kuhn) Goedde who survives in Sidney.Also surviving are their children: Nikolaus (Mary) Goedde of Celina, Crystal (Gabe) Sanders of Cloverdale, IN, Stephanie (Jeff) Mercer of Bloomington, IN and Elizabeth Goedde of Sidney; four grandchlidren; and his sisters: Sue (Dan) Fifer, Cindy (Bud) Linton and Kim Williams all of Lima.Mr. Goedde was a member of the class of 1981 at Bath High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Gordon University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He last employment was a truck driver for Ferguson Construction in Sidney. He previously owned Excalibur Contracting in Lima. Private services will be held Monday at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral Cremation Services. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved