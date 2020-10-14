Gregory Johnson

LIMA — Gregory E. Johnson, age 61, passed away October 12, 2020, at 1:08 pm, at his residence.

Gregory was born March 20, 1959 in Lima, OH, to Sharon (Hanthorn) Johnson who preceded him in death and Lawrence Johnson who survives in Lima. On July 4, 1996 he married Charlotte Johnson who survives in Cridersville. He worked as a machinist at Ford for many years, where he eventually retired in 2007. He had been a member of the Orioles Fraternal Order in Lima and was a devoted member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. He greatly enjoyed watching sports such as the NFL, NBA, and especially OSU football. He loved to golf and play pool. He was beloved for his talent for starting projects and not finishing them. Above all else, Greg loved his family. He was an exceptional man and will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Survivors include: Father, Lawrence Johnson; Spouse, Charlotte Johnson; Children, Gina Johnson, Selena Davenport, and Steven Plaugher; Siblings, Rick (Brenda) Johnson, Danny Johnson, Kevin (Kim) Johnson, and John Johnson; as well as thirteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Preceded in death by: Mother, Sharon Johnson; Daughter, Patsy Kay Johnson; as well as Siblings, Patsy Ann Johnson and Lawrence Johnson Jr.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Eastside Chapel. Pastor Chris Page will officiate the service. Burial will be in Ward Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will take place on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and then again from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., also at the Eastside Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family or to Lighthouse Baptist Church.

