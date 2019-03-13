LIMA — Gregory A. Keith age 71, of Lima passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was born May 15, 1947 to the late William V. and Phyllis LeVeck Keith.

Greg was a spray painter for Sheller Globe. He also lived in Texas for 17 years.

Survivors include daughters: Paula (Robert) Atherton of West Columbia, TX and Angel (Larry) Woods of Lima, OH, grandchildren: Robert, Gareth, Bradyn, Stephanie, Josh (Alexis), Katie (Dakota), Ritchie, Alan, Austin, Jace and Kierra, several step grandchildren, great grandchildren: Brayden and Ryland, sister Carmelita (Earl K.) Johnson of Lima, OH.

Was preceded in death by a brother William Craig Keith and his "partner in crime" Don McCormick.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Jim Baker officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to North Park Community Church and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.

Arrangements by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.