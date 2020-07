CRIDERSVILLE — Gregory Allen Ludwig, 54, died at 12:21 a.m. July 13, 2020, at his residence.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel, where arrangements are incomplete. Burial, with military rites, will be in Hasson Cemetery, Janera.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.