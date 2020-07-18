1/1
Gregory Ludwig
CRIDERSVILLE — Gregory Allen Ludwig, 54, of Cridersville, passed away at 12:21 AM on Monday, July 13, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on November 25, 1965 in Bluffton, OH to Robert and Annabelle (Rankin) Ludwig. On August 23, 1997, he married Cheri Stamford, who survives in Cridersville.

Greg had worked at Continental Tech (formerly Goodyear). He proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy for 8 years during the Gulf War. He was a member Lima Lodge #205 F & AM, was a 32nd degree mason and a member of the Scottish Rite. Greg was a loyal husband and father. He loved to read anything that he could learn from.

Surviving in addition to his wife Cheri Ludwig of Cridersville are his step-son Michael Carder and his daughter Tera Ludwig both of Cridersville; his father Robert Ludwig of Lima; his sisters Debbie Meeks of St. Louis, MO, Lonnie Rupert and Christina (Mario) Ludwig-Moralez of Lima; his mother-in-law Belinda Stamford of Bellefontaine.

He was preceded in death by his mother Annabelle Ludwig.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, where masonic services will immediately follow the visitation at 1:00 PM.

Interment will be in Hasson Cemetery, Jenera, where military graveside services will be conducted by American Legion Post 382 and active duty members of the US Navy.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
JUL
21
Service
01:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
