FINDLAY — Gregory D. Martin, 61, of Findlay, formerly of Wapakoneta, died 7:25 p.m., Fri. May 10, 2019, at his residence in Findlay. He was born Sept, 8, 1957, in Lima, the son of Carl & Barbara Jean (Newland) Martin. His mother, Barbara Jean Norman survives in Wapakoneta. Also surviving is his step-mother, Nancy Martin, Wapakoneta. His father preceded him in death.

Other survivors include, his life partner, Jorge Rosario, Findlay, 3 children, Chandra Martin, Wapakoneta, Sean (Jackie) Martin, Wpakoneta, & Shawn Michael Martin, FL, 5 grandchildren, Kristian, Henry, Hudson, Charles & Asia, siblings, Derrick (Connie) Martin, Wapakoneta; Brenda Martin, Wapakoneta; Penny (Keith) Wiseman, Van Wert, OH; Janie Knittle, Van Wert; Carol (Matt) Koenig, Middle Point, OH; Michael (Amy) Martin, Botkins, OH; Jo (Ben) Smith, Wapakoneta; and David (Amanda) Martin, Wapakoneta; numerous nieces & nephews, former wife, Dorothy (Lee) Martin, Wapakoneta, his pet dogs, Winston & Oliver.

In addition to his father, Greg was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Vickie McCollum & Paula Roy.

Greg worked as a machinist at the Dana Corp., Lima. He was a graduate of Wapakoneta High School. He enjoyed taking care of his dogs, and in later years enjoyed making afghans for his family and friends.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thurs. May 16, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave, (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta. The family will receive family & friends, 4-8 p.m., Wed. May 15, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hancock Co. Humane Society or the Another Chance Animal Sanctuary, Clyde, OH. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.