Gregory McClure

Service Information
Obituary
LIMA — Gregory A. McClure, age 51 of Lima, passed at 5:58 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Shawnee Manor. He was born February 2, 1968 in Toledo, Ohio to Robert A. McClure of Indiana and Dale J. Comstock McClure of Lima.

Greg was a painter with U. S. Painters, a NASCAR and Ohio State Football fan.

Also surviving are 2 sons - Christian McClure of Tiffin; Trevor McClure of Tiffin; a brother - Jamie (Shellie) McClure of Virginia.

A service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.
Published in The Lima News from May 9 to May 10, 2019
