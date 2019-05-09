LIMA — Gregory A. McClure, age 51 of Lima, passed at 5:58 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Shawnee Manor. He was born February 2, 1968 in Toledo, Ohio to Robert A. McClure of Indiana and Dale J. Comstock McClure of Lima.

Greg was a painter with U. S. Painters, a NASCAR and Ohio State Football fan.

Also surviving are 2 sons - Christian McClure of Tiffin; Trevor McClure of Tiffin; a brother - Jamie (Shellie) McClure of Virginia.

A service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.