LIMA — Gregory S. Hemmer, 70, passed away February 6, 2020, at 8:24 pm, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

He had given cancer a good fight for a year.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Bob and Mary Ruth Hemmer.

He is survived by his wife of forty two and a half years, Stephanie Hemmer of Lima, OH, children, Adam (Andrea Burklund) Hemmer of Lima, OH, Zachary (Renee) Hemmer of Lima, OH, grandchildren, Sidney Hemmer and Cameron Hemmer of Lima, OH, siblings, Susan (Chris) Sperk of Rockhill, SC, Kathy (Dick) Martin of Urbana, OH, Bob (Sandy) Hemmer of Bellefontaine, OH, Mark (Kim) Hemmer of Hunstville, OH, Becky (Butch) McDonald of Bellefontaine, OH, brother-in-Law, Kurt (Linda) Hanaway of Bluffton, SC, fourteen nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

He was an Army Veteran and served in Vietnam. He and Steff moved to Lima in 1976. His career was in the Home Building Supply Sales until retirement in 2014.

He was a lifelong Browns Fan, (Thankfully no more crushing disappointment for him!!) longtime "Tribe" fan and avid Buckeye fan. The Outer Banks of NC was always the go to, ever since his family started visiting in the late 50s. There's nothing better than cruising down 12 south, heading to the Beach!

Greg wasn't chatty, but he was high energy and loved working on inside / outside home projects. Chilling on the deck in the summer, in front of the fire listening to music and having a few cold ones was a favorite.

Greg lived his life his way. No regrets. No apologies. And it was a great ride..never dull!

In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated with no visitation or service.

For those who knew him, he will be missed but wouldn't want you to get all mushy about it. Just remember him with a toast to his life and times.

In lieu of memorial contributions may be made to .

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.