ROCKFORD — Gregory L. Weaver, 67, of Rockford, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family after a yearlong battle of cancer. Greg was born in Decatur, Indiana on October 4, 1951, the son of Paul R. and the late Theresa P. (Staniszewski) Weaver. Greg was united in marriage on October 23, 2001 to Rhonda and she survives.

Greg was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in St. Marys, Ohio. Greg retired from Fersinus Medical Care as a Registered nurse.

Greg always had a love and concern for his family. He had an avid passion for grilling, working around the pond, and spending time in his garden. Greg especially enjoyed riding around in his truck with his best friend Pumpkin.

Greg is survived by his wife of 18 years, Rhonda S. (Edwards) Weaver of Rockford, OH, son, Jason Weaver of Ohio City, OH, daughter, Amy (Dan) Purdy of Ohio City, OH, 3 step-children: Edward (Mandi) Stewart of Spencerville, OH, Michelle Kennedy of Cincinatti, OH, E'neal (Brad) of Endicott-Seminole, FL, brother, Tim (Amy) Weaver of Decatur, sister, Paula (Randy) Oechsle of Ohio City, OH, 12 grandchildren: Caleb, Ciara, Jayden, Jarron, Kelsey, Macie, Akaykea, Ansley, Alayna, Lillee, Noah, and Isiah; mother-in-law, Martha Edwards of Lima, OH, and 2 brother-in-laws, Curtis (Ruth) Edwards of Lima, OH and Keith (Lisa) Edwards of Wapakoneta, OH. Greg was preceded in death by his mother, Theresa and brother Gary Weaver.

Visitation will be from 4:00- 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Haggard- Sefton- Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home in Decatur, IN.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in St. Marys Ohio with calling 1 hour prior from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. with Pastor William Maki officiating.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church –St. Marys Ohio.

To sign our guest book, click on www.hshfuneralhome.com.