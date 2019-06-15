SPENCERVILLE — Greta F. Mulholland, 87, of Spencerville, passed away peacefully in the Roselawn Manor in Spencerville, at 9 PM Thursday, June 13, 2019, with her daughter at her side.

She was born September 28, 1931, in Logan Twp., Auglaize County, a daughter of the late Fred B. and Leona L. Croft Binkley. On June 3, 1950, she married Lyman L. Mulholland, Jr., who died October 23, 2017.

Surviving are her two children; Christine A. (David) Briggs of Spencerville and Dennis E. "Bub" (Jeanne) Mulholland of Gainesville, GA.; three grandchildren; Melissa "Missy" (Joe) Childress of Decatur, GA. Justin (Sarah) Mulholland of Whitmore Lake, MI. and Stephen( JoLynn) Mulholland of Auburn, NY.; six great-grandchildren; Morgan and Jacob Childress; Zachary and Courtney Mulholland and Carter and Parker Mulholland; two brothers-in-law; Don Graessle and Dick Fryer, both of Spencerville and sisters-in-law; Norma Binkley Winkle of Cridersville and Annabelle Binkley of Spencerville.

Greta was preceded in death by her son Douglas Paul Mulholland and all her siblings; Donald Binkley, Darrell Binkley, Duane Binkley, Keith Binkley, Robert Binkley, Sharon Graessle and Linda Fryer and in-laws; Jim Colgan, Ruby Binkley and Olive Binkley.

She graduated from Spencerville High School in 1949 and worked at the former Hayes-Albion Corp. in Spencerville for 34 years, retiring as an inspector.

She was a long time member of Trinity United Methodist Church and its United Methodist Women and later The Friends Church; the Invincible Firemen's Ladies Auxiliary, the UAW Local #962 and was a Charter Member of the Spencerville Historical Society, all of Spencerville.

Public graveside services will be at 11 AM Thursday in the Fort Amanda Cemetery, Southeast of Spencerville on St. Rt. 198, with Pastor Howard Dudley officiating. There will not be any visitation prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Spencerville Historical Society or to the Spencerville Ambulance Service.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]