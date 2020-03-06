LIMA — Grover L. Griffith age 76, of Lima passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Lima Memorial.

He was born Oct. 17, 1943 in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late Farris Willis 'Bob' and Polly Prater Griffith. He married Mary Anna Bradford July 3, 1967 and she preceded him in death Dec. 16, 2019.

Grover was a sanitation engineer with Griffith Hauling. He enjoyed playing guitar and making things out of match sticks. He also liked to draw and paint. He loved his sweet snacks and most of all loved his family, his wife had been his wildflower.

Survivors include 5 children: Mary Keysor of Cridersville, Harold (Cheryl) Bradford, Rose (Robert) Klett, Tina (Bruce) Gessel, Jr. and Grove A. (Cherston) Griffith all of Lima; 29 grandchildren and 55 great grandchildren; siblings: Joyce (Kenny) Diltz, Buddy (Imogene) Griffith and a sister-in-law Phyllis Griffith.

He was preceded in death by siblings: Glena Fay Griffith, Paul (Betty) Griffith, Erma (Walter) Wauben and Kenny Griffith.

The family will receive friends 4 to 8 Monday, March 9th and Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m. at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 10 at the funeral home with

Pastor Debbie Gordon officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com and memorial contributions may be given to the Parkinson's Foundation.