BLUFFTON — Guy Edward "Hop" Rhodes, 77, passed away January 14, 2020 at the Ohio State University-Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. Guy was born November 28, 1942 in Spencerville to the late Walter and Grace (Coil) Rhodes. On September 9, 1967 he married Susan Truesdale Rhodes who survives along with their five children and twelve grandchildren:

Neill (Tara) Rhodes (Catherine, Eli, Claire & Aaron) of Bellefontaine, Brion (Julie) Rhodes (Logan & Lauren) of Bluffton, Tricia (James) Burkholder (Sam, Noah, Ben & Libby) of Pandora, Heather (Doug) Meyer (Brooklynn & Mollie) of Ft. Jennings and Scott (Amruta) Rhodes of Ashton, Maryland.

Guy graduated from Delphos Jefferson High School and attended Bowling Green State University and also completed electrical trade training. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. After 29 years, Guy retired from the Kroger Company where he was a refrigeration mechanic. He was a member of the Bluffton First United Methodist Church, American Legion Post #382, Delphos Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star and the Shriners in Findlay. Guy was a former Boy Scout leader for Troop #256 in Bluffton and thoroughly enjoyed following and attending his children's and grandchildren's events.

Survivors also include a brother, Ron (Earlene) Rhodes of Plain City, Ohio. Guy's parents passed away when he was young and was raised by his sister and brother-in-law Betty and Cal Fox. Betty and Cal also had five children who were like siblings to Guy. They include Karen (Phil) Warnecke of Texas, Kurt Fox of Rockford, Ohio, Kris Fox of Dayton, Ohio, Keith (Inga) Fox of Xenia, Ohio and Kerry Fox (deceased).

Guy was preceded in death by a brother, Bob Rhodes; two sisters, Bonnie Miller and Betty Fox.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 20, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, Bluffton. Pastor Thomas Holmes officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery near Mt. Cory where military rites will be performed. Visitation will be Saturday from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. A Masonic and Eastern Star service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.