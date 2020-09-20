Guy Schmidt

CELINA —Guy H. Schmidt, age 87, passed away at 10:15 am on September 19, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System. He was born in Mercer County on May 26, 1933 to the late Vernon & Grace (Warfield) Schmidt.

On August 20, 1955, Guy married Vera (Warner) Schmidt who survives at their home in Celina.

Guy & Vera were blessed with three children, Julie (Ken) Ford of Lima, Jill (Bill) Cook of Celina, and Gary Schmidt who preceded him in death. Guy's siblings include a sister, Margorie (Larry) Durkee of St. Marys and two brothers who preceded him in death, Vernon Schmidt and Bill Schmidt. Guy adored his extended family which included five grandchildren, Josh (Kerri) Ford, Ashley (Jeffrey) Rosebrock, Lee (Ashley) Cook, Kelsey (Tom) Carver, Mindy Cook; nine great grandchildren, Morgan, Madison, Jackson, Delaney, Guy, Riley, Trenton, Nora, Annie, and one great grandchild who will join the family in December; as well as many nieces & nephews and great nieces & great nephews.

Guy was a 1951 graduate of Neptune High School; he proudly served his country in the United States Army where he was in active duty during the Korean War and was stationed in both Korea and Japan during years in the armed forces. Guy was earnest and diligent through his years of farming and he retired from the Huffy Corporation after thirty-plus years of employment.

Guy was a member of the Celina First Church of God, the Celina VFW Post #5713, and the Celina American Legion Post #210.

As an avid fan of sports, Guy was an enthusiast of The Ohio State University Buckeyes sports teams, the Cincinnati Reds, and fully supported the Celina Bulldogs. Reading and the tranquility of a good book was an interest of his. Guy and Vera enjoyed their time together; they spent countless hours traveling the United States of America and abroad, sightseeing, basking in the beauty of the countries, and most importantly, having these experiences together. Guy's dedication to farming shows his sense of resiliency and his stout work ethic, which was duly respected by his family. Most important to Guy was his family; he had an unwavering love for his grandchildren and great grandchildren; he loved to follow their activities and fully supported them in all of their endeavors.

Guy's wishes were to have a private family funeral do to Covid-19.

Private visitation will take place at Cisco Funeral Homes in Celina on September 24, 2020. A private service will follow at the funeral home with Pastor Craig Flack officiating. Interment will take place at Mercer Memory Gardens in Celina.

Memorial contributions can be made to CALL Food Pantry or the Celina First Church of God.

Cisco Funeral Homes of Celina & St. Marys are honored to care for Guy and his family.