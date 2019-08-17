LIMA — Gwendolyn L. Hennon, 90, passed away at 8:04 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Gwen was born Mar. 11, 1929 in Lima, OH to Morris Sheeks and Clara (Adams) Sheeks Brown. She was married to Neil Hennon who preceded her.

She is survived by her sister Dolores "Deedy" (Dick) Snider and her brother Roger (Becky) Brown, both of Lima.

She was preceded in death by her husband Neil, son James Hennon, and brother-in-law Walter Dischinger.

Per Gwen's requests, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Burial will take place at a later date in Allentown Cemetery.