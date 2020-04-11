JEFFERSONVILLE, IN — H. James Dial of Jeffersonville, Indiana passed away on April 9, 2020 at the age of 83 in New Albany, Indiana. Jim was born on December 22, 1936 in Brownsville, Pennsylvania to Harry James and Florine Dial. He was the beloved husband of Nidrah Roberson. He was a graduate of Ohio Northern University, Ada, Ohio and Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio. He was a successful business entrepreneur with many accomplishments.

Jim found great joy in collecting and restoring antiques and memorabilia. His life's passion was doing for others. His legacy includes the Dial Roberson Stadium at Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio. One of his greatest loves was the Clayton Roberson Foundation in English, Indiana where he and Nidrah developed a beautiful park, Sycamore Springs, in Crawford County that hundreds of families have enjoyed. It was also the place where he spent many hours dreaming, planning, and developing their family farm. Jim was also known for his quick wit, sense of humor, and infectious smile.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patricia. He is survived by his wife, Nidrah, and his brother, Paul B. and sister-in-law, Linda, and three nephews, Paul David, James and Mark. Also, he is survived by sister-in-law, Mercedese Wheatley, brother-in-law, Joseph Roberson, sister-in-law, Teri Roberson, sister-in-law, Nancy Roberson, sister-in-law, Joyce Roberson, and several nieces and nephews.

Under the circumstances, the family requests flowers not be sent. A graveside service will be held on April 15 at 1:00 PM at the Hamilton Roberson Cemetery, English, Indiana.

Arrangements provided by Denbo Funeral Home, English, IN.

