H. Maxine Leis
LIMA — H. Maxine Leis, 92, of Lima, died at 9:00 p.m., on November 29, 2020.

She was born Oct. 24, 1928 in Allen County to Leland (1907-1948) and Gertrude (Clouse) Gossett Berry (1905-1994), who preceded her in death.

She worked in several offices in Lima, retiring in 1992 from the Central Services Building after 22 years of service. She also had a short employment in Findlay and in Spencerville, Ohio. She was a life member if Lima Memorial Health System Auxiliary. She belonged to the OES Chapter No. 16 Lima, Allen County Genealogical Society and Coles County Genealogical Society of Illinois as well as a society in Port Charlotte, FL. She was a life member of the Lima Public Library. As a 1947 graduate of Lima South High School she enjoyed their class reunions and luncheons.

Also preceding her in death were her sister, M. Joan Sunderland (June 24, 2013) and one grandson, Duane A. Hower (August 4, 2012).

Survivors include three sons: Mike Newland of Lima, Ohio; Steven M. Newland of Florida City, FL; Ed and Mickie (Howell) Hower of Wapakoneta, Ohio; a half-brother, Larry (Vickie) Gossett of Celina, Ohio; four grandchildren: Melinda Newland-Murrell of Greensboro, NC; Elisha M. Hower (Justin) of Wapakoneta, Ohio; Cathy A. Hower of Columbus, Ohio and Scott (Jennie) Newland of Elida, Ohio; four great grandsons: Garrett (Hannah) Hower of St. Mary's, Ohio; Thomas Schoenlein of Wapakoneta, Ohio; Conner Frame of Wapakoneta, Ohio and Jase Newland of Elida, Ohio; one great-great grandson, Noah Hower of St. Mary's, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no services or visitation. The Cremated remains will be interned by the family in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later-date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com



Published in The Lima News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
