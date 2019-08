VAN WERT — H. Paul Semer, 86, died Aug. 13, 2019, at Sarah Jane Living Center, Delphos.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 31 at Cowan and Son Funeral Home. Pastor Lance Hostetler will officiate. Burial, with military rites, will be in Woodland Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.