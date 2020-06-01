Hadassah Seidner
BLUFFTON — Hadassah Rain Seidner passed into the arms of Jesus at her birth on May 29, 2020. Born at 38 weeks she was 6 lb. 1 oz. and 18.5 inches long. She was greatly loved by her parents, Nathan and Christina Seidner, her 4 siblings, Hezekiah, Gideon, Thaddeus, and Jael, and her 4 grandparents, Gary and Elaine Seidner and Stanley and Tess Spencer, along with many other family and friends. Nathan and Christina would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Bluffton Hospital for all their love, compassion, and support through this difficult time, their actions will never be forgotten. They would also like to thank everyone who has been praying for their family over the past few months. The Seidner family will be opening their home on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at their residence at 9990 Shifferly Rd. Bluffton, for family and friends to celebrate the miracle of Hadassah's life, knowing that the ripple effect of her life will bring glory to God. A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Bluffton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted with Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.

