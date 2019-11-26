OTTAWA — Hannelore Maria (Westerheide) Verhoff, 88, of Ottawa died at 12:55 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at The Meadows of Kalida. She was born on December 22, 1930 in Coesfeld, Germany. She immigrated to the US in 1955 and on March 2, 1957, Hannelore married Victor Verhoff and they were happily married for 60 years.

Hannelore was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church, its Catholic Ladies of Columbia, Altar Rosary Society, and was soloist in the choir.

Hannelore was an avid polka dancer, harmonica player, and singer. Music was a big part of her life! She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and trying her luck at the slots. Taking long walks among the colorful trees in the fall and listening to the birds was a source of comfort to her. She especially loved the bright red cardinals outside her window. She loved to ride her bicycle on the country roads. She was passionate about growing her roses and speaking German with her friends and relatives in Germany. She never forgot her family and friends in her beloved German homeland.

Hannelore was a great cook! A family favorite was her Buttercream Torte, Lebkuchen, fruit cakes, and sugar cookies. Spending time with her family over good food and drinks was Hannelore's favorite pastime.

She will continue to be loved by her four sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Imogene of Ottawa, Clyde and Carol of Milwaukee, WI, Greg and Kris of Glandorf, and Randy and Jayne of Fort Loramie. Her 8 grandchildren, who know her as Oma, will also continue to keep her memory alive. They are Ashley (Eric), Lindsay, Robin (Dillon), Seth (China), Tyler, Cassandra, Melissa, Michael (Kylee) and her great-grandchild, Jackson.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Edward Verhoff, her husband, Victor Verhoff, mother Agnes (Westerheide, Bellman) Kirkendall, and her loving grandparents, Herr and Frau Wellner.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Fr. Tony Fortman and Fr. Ken Schnipke officiating. Burial will follow in St. Isidore Cemetery, Cuba. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where there will be a scripture service at 7:50 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Putnam County Hospice or to the Precious Blood Society.

