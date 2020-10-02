1/1
Harley Merricle
LIMA — Harley L. Merricle, 74, passed away September 30, 2020, at 1:30 a.m.at his residence.

Harley was born September 3, 1946 in Lima, to Wilbur Merricle and Meredith (Kent) Merricle, both of whom preceded him in death. On July 23, 2001 he married Virginia (Kemper) Merricle, who survives in Delphos. He spent nine-and-a-half years as a member of the United States Marine Corps during the height of the Vietnam War, where he served with honor, pride, and love for his country. He was a lifelong member of the VFW Post 3035, and was a former member of the American Legion as well as the AM Vets in Lima. In 2017, he retired from Westrich Furniture and Appliances, where he became well known as "the best upholsterer there ever was, and ever will be." He greatly enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially when he was fishing and rabbit hunting. Ultimately, Harley loved his family above all else. He was an exceptional man, and will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Survivors include: spouse, Virginia Merricle; daughters, Georgette (James) Preece, Tina Kindle, Holly Merricle, and Brittany Merricle; step-children, Lewis "Loopie" (Judy) Jones, Angie (Jason) Walker, and Jeffery Jones; siblings, Steven (Pam) Merricle, Edmund (Joan) Merricle, John (Sherry) Merricle, Carla Jewette, and Jan (Rick) Cavledge; as well as 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, and his beloved cat Booger.

Preceded in death by: parents, Wilbur and Meredith Merricle; as well as his sister, Jacquie Case.

Friends may visit from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at the Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Shawnee Chapel.

While there will be no service, Military Honors will be provided by the Delphos Veteran's Council, promptly at 4 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
