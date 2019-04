FINDLAY — Harold Eugene "Gene" Beams, 89, died at 10:28 a.m. April 18, 2019, at Findlay Bridge Hospice Care Center.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home, Rockford. The Rev. Chip Steffy will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home.