LIMA — Harold J. "Ron" Chandler, age 60, of Lima, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 7:03 p.m. in Lima Memorial Health Systems.

Ron was born July 24, 1959 in Florence, AL, to George Lovelace, who survives in Lima and Pearlie Chandler, who survives in Indianapolis, IN.

Surviving are his special friend, Jo Jo Clark of Lima; his three children: Tremayne Chandler of Columbus and Tiffany Chandler of Lima with their mother and his former wife Doris Chandler who survives in Lima, Romario Chandler of Bermuda; four grandchildren; his godchildren: Jalinda Houston, D.J. Clark and Russell Clark all of Lima; his siblings: Sharon (Louis) Jennings of Lima, Tracy (Edward) Sullivan of Brownsburg, IN, Anthony Chandler of Indianapolis and Winfield Williams of Florence, AL.

Mr. Chandler is preceded in death by his second wife, Romario's mother, Sherol Chandler.

He was a graduate of the University of Toledo and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was the owner of C's Electric in Bermuda and was recently employed as an electrician with SODEXO. He loved all kinds of sports, especially the Buckeyes and the Lakers.

Private family services will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, with Pastor Bruce Monford officiating. The service may be viewed by visiting the funeral home's Facebook page which may be accessed by going to our website, www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.