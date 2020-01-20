LIMA — Harold R. "Skip" Core, Jr., 69 of Lima, passed away January 19, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Skip was born March 28, 1950 in Lima to Harold Sr. and Alleyne (Victory) Core, who preceded him in death. Skip was a 1968 graduate of Lima Senior High School and worked at Lima Register and as a security officer for Superior Wholesale Distribution. He was a Barney Fife wannabe who loved driving around, checking on friends and family for safety and serving the community. Skip was an avid NASCAR fan and loved anything racing related. He was a die-hard Buckeye fan and enjoyed anything sports related. Skip loved everyone, especially his family. He is survived by his children, Amy Core, Patricia Core, Tracy Core, Harold R. "Skip" Core, III and Brian (Paula) Core; grandchildren, Jordan (Brittany) Core, Christian Core and Gavin Frueh-Core; one great-grandchild, Millie, who is on the way; sister, Bonnie Newman; niece, Laura Liber; nephew, Lee Newman and his favorite former wife, Deborah Core. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Kindred Hospital, Roselawn Manor and all other caretakers. Memorial contributions may be made to at Roselawn Manor. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.