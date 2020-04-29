CRIDERSVILLE — Harold E. Harshman, 82, of rural Cridersville, passed away 12:41 a.m., Tues. April 28, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System. He was born Jan. 18, 1938, in Dayton, OH, the son of Russell L. & Mina R. (Ortman) Harshman, who preceded him in death. On Aug. 30, 1968, he married Dianne L. Good, and she survives.

Other survivors include, 3 children, Jill Lynn Harshman, Chattanooga, TN; Teresa (Gary) Phillips, Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Daniel L. (Teresa) Harshman, Miamisburg, OH; 8 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, John R. Harshman, & Lowell (Mamie) Harshman, both of Kettering, OH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son & daughter-in-law, Michael David & Tina Harshman, 2 brothers, Robert Harshman & Thomas Harshman, and a sister LaRue Lambert.

Harold worked at the Ford Motor Co., Lima Engine Plant, the Auglaize Co. Highway Dept., and Miller's Corral. A graduate of West Carrollton High School, he was a member of First English Lutheran Church, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #691, both of Wapakoneta. Harold enjoyed hunting, being outdoors, and working, but most of all he loved his grandchildren & spending time with them.

Due to the current health restrictions, a memorial service for Harold will be held at a later date at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta.