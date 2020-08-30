1/1
Harold Kreinbrink
LEIPSIC — Harold J. Kreinbrink, 83, of Leipsic, died 10:44 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Bridge Hospice, Findlay. He was born March 16, 1937 in Fostoria to the late Raymond and Evelyn (Nomina) Kreinbrink.

Harold is survived by his children: Mark (Debbie) Kreinbrink of Lewis Center, and Deborah Rice of Pandora; his companion: Barb Bartles of Hamler; and a brother: Ronald (Pat) Kreinbrink of Cincinnati.

He is preceded in death by a sister-in-law: Barbara Kreinbrink.

Harold was a member of St, Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic. He was a 1955 graduate of Leipsic High School. Harold retired in 1997 from Tuttle Construction. He was a member of the Carpenter Union and also the Halifax Club in Upper Peninsula, MI.

Funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic with Father William Pifher officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Parish Life Center. Due to the restrictions regarding COVID 19, masks are required when entering the church. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic.

Memorial donations may be made to Bridge Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
226 N Belmore St
Leipsic, OH 45856
(419) 943-2157
