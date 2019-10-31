LEIPSIC — Harold C. Maag, 89, of Leipsic died 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at The Meadows of Leipsic. He was born August 4, 1930 in Leipsic to the late Charles and Anna (Kuhlman) Maag.

He is survived by 2 brothers, Carl Maag and Ken (Alma Jean) Maag both of Leipsic. He was very close to his nephews, Denny (Pam) Maag of Fostoria, Dave (Cherri) Maag of Kendallville, IN, Roger (Cindy) Maag and Alan (Melissa) Maag both of Leipsic and nieces, Barbara (Steve) Odenweller and Carla (Barry) Rosebrock both of Ottawa and Diane (Dave) Mangas of Leipsic and their families. He had many more nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Also preceding him in death were 2 brothers, Bill (Jane) Maag and Paul (Marie) Maag; 2 sisters, Alice (Ted) Niese, Dorothy (Paul) Wagner; and 2 sisters-in-law, Marlene Maag and Margaret Maag.

Harold was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic. Harold loved sports and was a diehard fan of the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions. He was a fast pitch softball catcher for many years and played with his brothers, Carl and Ken, as well as some of his nephews. His team sponsors over the years included Leipsic Liberty Lanes, Leipsic Eagles, Findlay AmVets and Findlay Jac & Do's pizza. He enjoyed watching his family play sports and highlights included the 1976 state baseball championship that included Denny and Dave, and the 2013 state basketball tournament that included 2 great-nephews from 2 teams in separate divisions, Michael Rosebrock from Ottawa-Glandorf and Devin Mangas of the Leipsic Vikings.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic, with Fr. William Pifher officiating. Burial will following the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic and from 9 a.m. until the time of mass on Saturday at St. Mary's Parish Hall, Leipsic. There will be a scripture service at 3:45 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Church or School.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.