DELPHOS — Harold E. Marks Jr., 61 of Delphos, passed away April 26, 2019, at his residence. Harold was born May 7, 1957 in Lima to Harold Sr. and Shirley (Moser) Marks, who preceded him in death. Harold was a proud Eagle Scout and loved watching his Bengals, Reds, Buckeyes and Komets. He is survived by his sons, Cory Marks, Chris Marks and Andrew Marks; 4 granddaughters; brothers, Wade Marks and Phil (Joyce) Marks and his sister, Sheri (Scott) Kill. Memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services to assist with the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.