LIMA — Harold Wayne May, 75, passed away on Thursday morning, March 14, 2019, at his home.

Harold was born on October 2, 1943, in Bluffton, Ohio, to the late Francis B. & Margaret (Best) May. On October 8, 1961, he married Mary (Mumper) May, who survives in Lima.

Harold worked at Dana Corporation and retired after 30 years of service. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, fishing, and traveling. He dearly loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harold loved his faith and also the Amish Community.

He is survived by: his wife-Mary; a son-Daniel (Annette) May of Beaverdam, OH; three daughters: Christine (Matthew) Willmington of Lynchburg, VA, Janey (Shane) Reese of Temple, GA and Linda (Kevin) Simon of Lynchburg, VA, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a brother Paul E. (Pamela) May of Kingsburg, CA, and sister Carol (David) Crider of Ft. Wayne, IN.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Lima Baptist Temple. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Al Elmore will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Beaverdam, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Baptist Temple.

