Harold Pitchford

LIMA — Harold Edward Pitchford, 90, went to be with Jesus at 5:17p.m. July 2, 2020, at his home with his loving wife by his side. He was born December 5, 1929 in Lima to Ira and Clara Pitchford who preceded him in death. On February 25, 1967 he married Dorothy Jeanette who survives in Lima, Ohio.

Harold was a Navy cook in the late 1940's. He loved to go fishing. He enjoyed cooking, searching cookbooks and asking his Google Home for tasty recipes. Harold also enjoyed spending time with his family and his best friend, Harold Crow. He always liked a good joke. He'd say, "I got a joke for you!"

He worked for 30 years at the Standard Oil Company Lima Refinery as a pipefitter. Most of his coworkers knew him as "Curly."

Survivors include children: Claudia (Jack) Maram, Dan (Cheryl) Campbell, Linda Julian, Steve (Bonnie) Campbell, Lisa (Don) Dye, Marianna (Tracy) Watts. He has many wonderful grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. His grandchildren called him Paw Paw and he loved every one of them. We will all miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by Paula, James, Bryan, and Pam.

Visitation will be at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020. The Funeral Mass will begin 2 p.m. at St Rose Catholic Church. Officiating will be Father David Ross. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery following the service.

Donations appreciated as a blessing to Mrs. Pitchford during her time of loss.

